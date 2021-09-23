Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,759 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $83,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $15,976,000. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $65,003,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $289.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average is $310.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.26.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

