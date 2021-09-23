NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $176.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

