NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 6,083 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

