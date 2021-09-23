American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

AIG stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

