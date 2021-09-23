Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 147,449 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 147,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HP were worth $64,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.