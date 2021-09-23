1,275 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 252,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $52.36. 107,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

