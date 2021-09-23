Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.