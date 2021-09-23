First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 418,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,494,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the period.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

