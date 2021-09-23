NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $3.99 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after buying an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,245. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -345.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

