Arjuna Capital Buys 2,027 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 4,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

