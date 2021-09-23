Steven Cakebread Sells 7,483 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.