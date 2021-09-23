Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,948 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $426,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.60 and a 52-week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

