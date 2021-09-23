Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of AMETEK worth $374,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AME opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

