Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

