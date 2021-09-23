51job (JOBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect 51job to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JOBS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

