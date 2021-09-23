Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $5.44

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

