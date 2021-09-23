Base Protocol (BASE) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,918.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $716,251.30 and $36,918.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00130453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045314 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.