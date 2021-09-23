BitBall (BTB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. BitBall has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00093102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.28 or 1.00003330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00057947 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.