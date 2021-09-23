Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $32.34

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,413. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

