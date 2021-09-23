Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $104.57

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,065. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

