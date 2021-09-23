Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,305. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

