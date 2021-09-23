490,806 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,708. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

