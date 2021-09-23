NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $570.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $301.94 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

