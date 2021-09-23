NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.27 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.