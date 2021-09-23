NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $11.62 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE KR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 30,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.