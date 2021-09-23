NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $860.13. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $835.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

