JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

