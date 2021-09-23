NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.