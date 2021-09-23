BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $376.45 and last traded at $377.18. 629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.18.

Specifically, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,947 shares of company stock worth $79,583,203 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.19 and its 200 day moving average is $327.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.