Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.97.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.65. The company had a trading volume of 205,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,337. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion and a PE ratio of -468.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.12.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.