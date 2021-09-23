Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 767,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $513,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

