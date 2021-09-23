Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC opened at $34.78 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

