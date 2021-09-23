Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,037 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,512,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC stock opened at $156.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $161.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.