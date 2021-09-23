Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $626.08 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.08 and a 200 day moving average of $556.17. The firm has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.