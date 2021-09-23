Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $205.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

