Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

9/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.70 ($16.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/3/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting €10.89 ($12.81). The company had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.60. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €11.19 ($13.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.29 and a 200-day moving average of €10.30.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.