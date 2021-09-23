Adshares (ADS) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and $192,950.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00079644 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,264 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

