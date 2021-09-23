Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Hits $8.10 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $1.66 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00127971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

