Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

