HAP Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 25,729 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.