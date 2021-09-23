Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have commented on LABP. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LABP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

