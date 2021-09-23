Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 6,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,859. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.