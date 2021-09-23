W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $405.66. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

