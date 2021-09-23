Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $55,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,887,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.72 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,724 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

