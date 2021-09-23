iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $65,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

