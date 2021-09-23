Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $75,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.09. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

