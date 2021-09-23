Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

