Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 93,827 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,827 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFVU. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $3,274,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 55.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $998,000.

CFFVU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

