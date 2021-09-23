Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

