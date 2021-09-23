Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

